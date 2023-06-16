 Skip to content

地牢100 update for 16 June 2023

2023/6/16 Update log

2023/6/16 Update log

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a new skill - Frost Nova.
Frost Nova：Launch a frost explosion, dealing 40%/60%/120% area frost damage to the surrounding region.Each additional projectile,FrostNova will cast 1 additional time.

