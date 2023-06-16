 Skip to content

Frontier Hunter: Erza’s Wheel of Fortune update for 16 June 2023

The game now supports MacOS

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ːsteamhappyː I'm delighted to announce that the game now supports MacOS.
In order to allow MacOS players who love our game to enjoy it, we have specifically developed a version for Mac.

kind,
icesitruuna

Changed files in this update

