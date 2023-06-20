1.0 Full Release Out Now!



Hello again, Spirit Hunters! We are incredibly excited and proud to release the finished Spirit Hunters: Infinite Horde version 1.0 today! It's been a full year of amazing player feedback and big updates to get us to this point. We want to thank everyone who helped us shape this game into what it is today. :mb2spark:

For new players and those who are coming back to the game after a long break, here is what Spirit Hunters has grown into over the past year:

:sadhf:8 Unique heroes with their own powerful active abilities, passive abilities, and synergies with each ability.

:sadhf:42 Abilities and mods have all been buffed and balanced multiple times

:sadhf:20 pets with different passive stats that have also been updated and re-balanced

:sadhf:9 environment zones each with unique monsters and layouts that change the game flow

:sadhf:Normal, Hard and Brutal levels of difficulty for each map!

:sadhf:200+ Unique monsters including 70 minibosses and 27 end bosses

:sadhf:80 Unique Build Challenges found in the Ledger

:sadhf:A large amount of stats that are tracked in the Ledger.

:sadhf:670 total unlockable skill tree nodes

:sadhf:A Bestiary where you can read up on the lore of the enemies you have vanquished.



For the 1.0 patch we have added some more languages, QOL changes and minor balance tuning

:sadhf:French Language added

:sadhf:Russian Language added

:sadhf:Added rank numbers to pet banners so its clear how many levels each pet has

:sadhf:Added check mark to finished ability stats so you know when you have maxed out any given stat

:sadhf:Enemy spawner adjustments in multiple zones to make certain challenges easier to accomplish

:sadhf:Lots of enemy HP balance tweaks

:sadhf:Lots of new enemy animations across the game

:sadhf:Tutorial Updates and indicators are pointing to the tutorial and Ledger challenges. PLEASE READ! :)

:sadhf:Font adjustments for better readability on smaller screens and Steam Deck

:sadhf:Improved hero animations for Hugo and Vivian

:sadhf:Optimisation work around spawning, and rendering.

:sadhf:Improvements to the controller-based cursor and how it clips on edges.

:sadhf:More controller improvements when using in-game.

:sadhf:New Oracle dialogue comments

:sadhf:Reworked credits page



NEW ACHIEVEMENTS

We added 13 new achievements to round things out to 100 total achievements.

Each normal mode boss now has an achievement and we added 4 more difficult ones.

:sadhf:Pet Whisperer - Win a run with all pet slots filled and maxed out

:sadhf:Max Hero Level - Win a run with all 4 abilities maxed to level 25

:sadhf:Golden Run - Win a run with 20,000 gold

:sadhf:Elite Boss Hunter - Defeat all 27 end bosses including the final Cavern boss, Endlord



STEAM TRADING CARDS+

We finally added Steam trading cards and other steam assets to the mix

:sadhf:8 HERO trading cards - The Moon Mummy card is not real... just don't tell him that. :half_moon:

:sadhf:5 Badges

:sadhf:5 Pet Emoticons

:sadhf:3 profile Backgrounds



Since this is the full launch, we wanted to spend some extra time on refinement and bug slaying

:al_bug:Fixed issue where controller snapping wouldn't function properly in higher resolutions.

:al_bug:Moving to the bestiary screen and then back again, could cause the divinity origin to be reset to its last position which meant you could lock yourself off the screen over time.

:al_bug: Mining nodes and chest nodes could very rarely spawn with the wrong texture and/or scale.

:al_bug:Fixed an issue where Poison arrow damage did not get improved with Whoodoo and Shakpana passives. This now behaves correctly.

:al_bug:When upgrading the arrow to poison arrow it would stop performing critical damage. It now crits like an arrow!

:al_bug:Fixed an issue where title screen music could play more than once.

:al_bug:Fixed an issue where Big Tex had a negative effect on the split arrow mod. (Was less an issue with Big Tex, and more an issue on the split arrow and how it worked out its splitness).

:al_bug:Dragon Fireball mod had a textual rounding issue. That is fixed.

:al_bug:There was a way you could lock the start of hardcore mode so you could never progress past Oracle text (because it never appeared).

:al_bug:You could get the tutorial into a state where it remained on screen. No longer!

:al_bug:A particular hard-to-replicate error could happen where if an enemy spawned precisely below the player, it could sometimes cause a crash. (Nate ed: That was a reet annoying one)

:al_bug:Echo slash copies of the player were not animating.

:al_bug:More spelling mistakes! Oops!

We humbly and graciously thank all our testers and players for helping us improve the game and turning it into something we are really proud of. Also thanks to our wives and families who have put up with our long hours to get this project complete. If you are enjoying the game please consider leaving a positive review. It helps far more than you know. ːsteamthumbsupː