[16/06 - 19/06] Event: Higher Upgrade Success!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Want to get the most out of your gear? Now’s your chance to make it even better! Look forward to the following upgrade event between 16/06 and 19/06 (11 AM CEST):

50% higher chance to successfully change the rarity. Increases the chance to change a weapon or equipment item’s rarity level up to max. level 7 (or level 8 for champion gear). This reduces the risk of the item being destroyed on a failed attempt.

Seize your chance – we wish you all the best of luck upgrading your gear!

The NosTale Team