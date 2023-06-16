 Skip to content

NosTale update for 16 June 2023

[16/06 - 19/06] Event: Higher Upgrade Success!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Want to get the most out of your gear? Now’s your chance to make it even better! Look forward to the following upgrade event between 16/06 and 19/06 (11 AM CEST):

  • 50% higher chance to successfully change the rarity. Increases the chance to change a weapon or equipment item’s rarity level up to max. level 7 (or level 8 for champion gear). This reduces the risk of the item being destroyed on a failed attempt.

Seize your chance – we wish you all the best of luck upgrading your gear!
The NosTale Team

