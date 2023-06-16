 Skip to content

Para-Lax update for 16 June 2023

Patchnotes Alpha 0.14

Build 11486383

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed some bugs (lol no)
Newer and better version (not really though, your suffering just lasts longer)

Enjoy the game

Epic greetings from our Studio

