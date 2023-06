Share · View all patches · Build 11486350 · Last edited 16 June 2023 – 09:06:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Captains!

Our next Major Update is right around the corner!

Confuse your opponents with the new Hawcha Drone Launcher or cause utter devastation with the newly updated BFR and Superlaser!

Players can also expect new Equipment, Spice Trade Battles, significant gameplay and performance improvements and much, much more.

Patch Notes will be available alongside release, scheduled next week on the 22nd of June (UST).

-SavySoda Team