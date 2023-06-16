 Skip to content

Battle Grid update for 16 June 2023

UI Update 1

Battle Grid update for 16 June 2023

UI Update 1

Build 11486289

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UI Features:

  • Added auto upgrade for Units when purchasing from the shop.
  • Added right-click for instant upgrade of Weapons on the Grid.

Graphics:

  • Changed the emissions of all bullets so that you can see more easily when doing end game bullet builds.

Game Balance:

  • Reduced damage of poison from 30 -> 15 per instance.
  • Increased health of nest concubine from 1000 -> 10 000.
  • Bug shot bullets per round decreased from +50% -> +20%.
  • Shotgun specialisation bullets per round decreased from +25% -> +15%.

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed a problem where nests wouldn't pop after leveling up nearby.
  • Fixed an issue where salvaged mechs werent reflecting their level correctly.
  • Reduced the amount of notices when upgrading mechs.
  • Fixed an issue where you could get two tier 3 mercenaries and soft brick your run.
  • Fixed an issue where the shop would highlight a mech you already had a tier 3 version of.

