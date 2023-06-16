UI Update 1

UI Features:
- Added auto upgrade for Units when purchasing from the shop.
- Added right-click for instant upgrade of Weapons on the Grid.
Graphics:
- Changed the emissions of all bullets so that you can see more easily when doing end game bullet builds.
Game Balance:
- Reduced damage of poison from 30 -> 15 per instance.
- Increased health of nest concubine from 1000 -> 10 000.
- Bug shot bullets per round decreased from +50% -> +20%.
- Shotgun specialisation bullets per round decreased from +25% -> +15%.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a problem where nests wouldn't pop after leveling up nearby.
- Fixed an issue where salvaged mechs werent reflecting their level correctly.
- Reduced the amount of notices when upgrading mechs.
- Fixed an issue where you could get two tier 3 mercenaries and soft brick your run.
- Fixed an issue where the shop would highlight a mech you already had a tier 3 version of.
Changed files in this update