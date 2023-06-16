傳送地下城 - 更新 v0.9908

Update
Added [Warrior], [Mage], [Archer] new skins.
Added LAN multiplayer function.
Update [Warlock]'s bat attack mechanism to avoid the problem of no damage caused by too close a distance.
Now the item [Nightmare Stone] will become translucent due to setting bullet transparency.
Character value adjustment:
Mage
Skill 1: Cooldown 8s>5s.
Skill 2: Cooldown 9s>7s.
Skill 4: Cooldown 10s>9s.
Archer
Skill 2: Cooldown 8s>5s.
Shield Soldier
Skill 1: Cooldown 5s>3.5s.
Paladin
Skill 2: Cooldown 18s>15s.
Skill 4: Cooldown 20s>17s.
Soldier
Normal attack: overheating attack speed 300%>180%, attack power reduced by 50%>25%.
Skill 1: Cooldown 10s>6.5s.
Berserker
Skill 4: When cast now, directly get 10Thirst status.
