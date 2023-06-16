 Skip to content

Portal Dungeon update for 16 June 2023

傳送地下城 - 更新 v0.9908

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update

  • Added [Warrior], [Mage], [Archer] new skins.

  • Added LAN multiplayer function.

  • Update [Warlock]'s bat attack mechanism to avoid the problem of no damage caused by too close a distance.

  • Now the item [Nightmare Stone] will become translucent due to setting bullet transparency.

  • Character value adjustment:

    • Mage
      Skill 1: Cooldown 8s>5s.
      Skill 2: Cooldown 9s>7s.
      Skill 4: Cooldown 10s>9s.

    • Archer
      Skill 2: Cooldown 8s>5s.

    • Shield Soldier
      Skill 1: Cooldown 5s>3.5s.

    • Paladin
      Skill 2: Cooldown 18s>15s.
      Skill 4: Cooldown 20s>17s.

    • Soldier
      Normal attack: overheating attack speed 300%>180%, attack power reduced by 50%>25%.
      Skill 1: Cooldown 10s>6.5s.

    • Berserker
      Skill 4: When cast now, directly get 10Thirst status.

