Greetings, Warriors!

It's Paragon: The Overprime.

To our Warriors who love Paragon: The Overprime, we would like to guide you through Community Tournament Support.

Please see below for details.

[Community Tournament Application and Support]

Tournament Support Application Period

Until the end of Early Access

*We plan to actively support community tournaments even during the official service.

List of Available Tournament Support

Small tournament (Prize Size: Less than $1,000)

#. Support for Paragon: The Overprime Official Discord server promotion (Tournament recruitment/live viewing)

#. Paragon Official YouTube tournament highlight video uploads

#. Paragon resource sharing

Medium tournament (Prize Size: $1,000 - $10,000)

#. Granting Kima equivalent to about 10% of the prize money to the winning team

#. Profile emblems for all participants

#. Support for Paragon: The Overprime Official Discord server promotion (Tournament recruitment/live viewing)

#. Paragon Official YouTube tournament highlight video uploads

#. Paragon resource sharing

Note

You can only apply for a regional tournament, not an international tournament.

Support applications are only available for PC platform tournaments.

*The organizer is responsible for raising the tournament prize money and delivering the prize money to the participants. At the organizer's request, the company can distribute up to 10% of the prize money in Kima to the winning team if the prize does not exceed $10,000.

Paragon: The Overprime Tournament Guide

Please read the [Paragon: The Overprime Tournament Guide] to ensure you have a smooth community tournament process.

Please also refer to the guide when proceeding with tournaments.

[Go to the Paragon: The Overprime Tournament Guide]

Application Format and How to Apply for Tournament Support

Email Registration: esportsparagon@netmarble.com

Application Format

① Legal name of the organizer (individual or corporation):

② Discord ID of the organizer:

③ Country of residence of the organizer:

④ Region of the tournament the organizer intends to hold:

⑤ Official name of the tournament competition:

⑥ Tournament type (Online/Offline/Online & Offline hybrid):

⑦ Tournament duration (include the start and end dates):

⑧ Tournament schedule (include dates for all stages of the competition):

⑨ Tournament competition format (please provide the rules for winning in the tournament):

⑩ Prize pool size (the level of support will be assessed based on the prize pool size):

⑪ Entry fee (please enter 0 if none):

⑫ Whether the tournament is associated with any specific charity organization (if so, please specify the charity organization):

⑬ Streaming platform address where the organizer will stream:

*We apologize for any difficulties in fulfilling all requests and we will do our best to provide sincere and thorough responses.

We ask for your understanding as it is difficult for us to respond to all requests. We will do our best to answer as many as we can.

If the tournament organizer is an individual, please note that the personal information provided for tournament support will be handled in accordance with our Privacy Policy. (link)

The Paragon: The Overprime team wholeheartedly supports community tournaments,

and we will continue to actively support them in the future.

Once again, we sincerely thank all our Warriors who love Paragon: The Overprime.

We will continue to work hard to provide you with enjoyable content and events.

Thank you.