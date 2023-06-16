Correction translation
If the progress of the picture guide is not uploaded successfully, it will be resent
After 1000 levels, 10 entries will appear when refreshing
The modification interface will not pop up decoration patterns
The search input box is ready to enter
Space pause limited to battlefield only
Steam Cloud Archive is not synchronizing backup files. If the network is interrupted during the upload process, it will cause empty files to be uploaded. During cloud synchronization, the normal archive will be deleted. Now you can find. mibongBack and TminibongBack in the archive folder. These are backup files. Delete 'Back' and it will work properly
Changed files in this update