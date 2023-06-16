Patch notes 2023-Jun-16

- Added simple goal system to help introduce the player to the game.
- Updated to Unreal Engine 5.2.
- Added optional analytics engine. This is ONLY enabled if you opt-in to it.
Sky Base Venus Playtest update for 16 June 2023
