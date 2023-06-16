CG censorship additional update

Let's create a cute and curious game!

Hello, this is CatDoors.

The enhanced censorship update for the illustrations, which we previously announced through a notice, has been completed.

With the official release version, the illustrations gradually become more explicit with each phase.

Until the reevaluation process is approved, the illustrations will be modified to only appear upon defeating bosses, similar to the Early Access version.

We truly regret the situation caused by the censorship issue.

We kindly request your understanding, and we will promptly prepare for the reevaluation process to maintain the original expression of the illustrations as much as possible.

※ You can also check the latest development updates on our official Discord or Twitter.

※ If you have any feedback or opinions about the game, please feel free to let us know via DM at any time.