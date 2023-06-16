 Skip to content

소울 가디언즈 update for 16 June 2023

Maintenance on June 17th

Build 11485985 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello. This is Soul Guardians.

A temporary inspection will be conducted on June 17th (Fri).
Please refer to the schedule below to avoid any inconvenience while using the game.

[Maintenance Time]

  • Friday, June 17, 2023, 08:00~08:30 (UTC)

[Precautions]

  • The game service will not be available during the inspection and the inspection schedule may change.

[Update Details]

<Maintenance Content>

  • When exchanging at the exchange, it is modified so that you can enter the quantity to exchange it.
  • On the Exchange Other tab, the parent port exchange item is added.

<New Content>

  • The Mad Factory is added to the Steam Mad.
    Steam Mad can enter level 100 or higher and receive rewards once a day.

Thank you.

