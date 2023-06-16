Maintenance on June 17th

Hello. This is Soul Guardians.
A temporary inspection will be conducted on June 17th (Fri).
Please refer to the schedule below to avoid any inconvenience while using the game.
[Maintenance Time]
- Friday, June 17, 2023, 08:00~08:30 (UTC)
[Precautions]
- The game service will not be available during the inspection and the inspection schedule may change.
[Update Details]
<Maintenance Content>
- When exchanging at the exchange, it is modified so that you can enter the quantity to exchange it.
- On the Exchange Other tab, the parent port exchange item is added.
<New Content>
- The Mad Factory is added to the Steam Mad.
Steam Mad can enter level 100 or higher and receive rewards once a day.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update