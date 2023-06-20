Greetings all!

Patch 1.35.4 is now live, containing fixes for many of the issues outlined in the earlier roadmap. You can also read the accompanying Dev Diary here.

Though we can't fully guarantee it, it should be safe to continue earlier save games with this patch - but if you have the possibility to start a new game that is always recommended.

As always, please report any issues in our bug report forum or submit a support ticket. Thank you!

Gamebalance

Governments

The Ordenanças government reform now properly grants Army Tradition.

The English Monarchy T1 is now available for Great Britain which has been formed by a different tag than England.

Tweaked the likelihood of the AI investing in Prussian militarization if they don't have an abundance of military monarch power.

Added a fallback modifier for the Separate the Boyars from Court government reform.

Interface

Icons/Art

Re-exported and added .dds files for achievement_chop_chop and achievement_kinslayer in the corresponding folder. Other

Fixed several issues with localization.

The parliament of Denmark will now be called "Folketing".

Added a lot of missing description localization. Tooltips

The Fleeing Serfs Cossack interaction now scopes to a random province, instead of a wrong province.

Fixed the tooltip for Flood events in China.

Improved tooltips for granting and revoking privileges.

Updated the Expel Minorities tooltip.

Usermodding

Other

Added a on_heir_disinherited action.

Script

Decisions

The decision to form Siam no longer requires ADM tech 20. Events

The Chinese flood events now check for appropriate provinces to apply to in all circumstances.

There is now a 25% chance that the development does not get reduced by the flood.

The Chinese flood events can no longer fire for the AI.

The event "The Karma Kagyu School and the [Root.Monarch.Dynasty.GetName] Dynasty" now properly grants a subjugation CB.

The Iberian Wedding now requires that Aragon and Castile are monarchies.

The Castilian Civil War option that grants the Aragonese candidate, will now grant Isabel as it should, if possible.

The event "End of the Castilian Civil War" now correctly takes away stability based on its outcome.

The French event 'Treaty of the Lily Flower' now grants the option to refuse the treaty, but the AI will never pick it.

Fixed an error that incorrectly attributed Crimea as a Tributary State to the Ottomans for players who do not own the Mandate of Heaven.

Nurhaci is now spawned with his historical dynasty preset from the Manchu flavor events.

The Urban event for the Ottomans won't fire until you have the money necessary to hire him in your treasury.

Advisors granted via English flavor events will now spawn with the Angevin culture in mind if you are Anglois.

The event Commercial Expansion in Alexandria will no longer fire continuously.

The event "The Baronial Revolt" will not fire for Naples while they are at war.

Nahuatl event Pochteca Spies now grants the Trade War CB for 10 years, instead of 152 years. Missions

The French minor mission "Capture Paris" now properly grants claims on the French region.

Chinese EoC missions will now not be available to Japan, since the latter already has its version of EoC missions in their file.

The Angevin mission "Eliminate Burgundy" now takes into account land held by subjects of subjects.

The Brandenburg Prussia mission that grants access to the Polish Age Ability now only takes into account development you own directly in the Polish region.

The modifier "Tatar Vanguard" will not be removed for the Ottomans if Crimea is promoted to an Eyalet.

The Ottoman mission "End the Persian Threat" now requires 20 provinces owned by you or a non-tributary subject, instead of 20 provinces directly owned by you.

The Ottoman mission Collect the Siyasah now requires reform level 6 Government reforms while the Ottoman mission Expand the Devshirme requires reform tier 5.

Removed an excess claim from the Portuguese mission "Settle Indonesia".

The mission "End the Eyalet Rebellions" will now check for only eyalets and core eyalets instead of all subject types.

The Korean mission "Defeat the Shogun" will now properly display its Harmonization reward when applicable.

Fixed an error for Chinese warlord missions that did not grant the mil tech bonus.

Improved the tooltip of the Mutual Trade System mission for the EoC for better readability.

The mission to handle the Eyalet Revolts will no longer require you to have provinces in the Egypt and Persia regions.

The mission to handle the Harem will no longer ask for ruler stats to be complete.

Reorganized the requirements of the Russian mission "Most Holy Synod" for better readability.

Emperor of China missions should no longer disappear if you already have access to them upon forming Manchu.

The general for the Russian mission Dissolve the Streltsy has been lowered from 20 pips to 15 pips as a requirement. Setup

Every level of the Brandenburg Gate monument now grants the same amount of militarization.

The Prussian militarization tiers are now available to Germany as well as other countries that may gain access to it (modding).

Fixed an issue with the trigger conditions for The Times of Trouble for Muscovy / Russia.

Perm can now be annexed at the same date as other subjects under the starting setup of Muscovy.

The Great Council of Mechelen will now properly disable the Dutch Revolt from ticking.

The Unify China CB now targets all provinces in China, not just neighboring ones.

The "Expand into X" Agenda for Noble/Cossack/Maratha etc estates will now request provinces to be held by you or any type of subject, including Tributaries and Colonies. Modifiers

The modifier "Empowered Junkers" now correctly grants militarization for Prussia. Other

The Slavic culture group has now dynamic names for the provinces.

The Sisterhood of Jeanne d'Arc" government reform is now limited to theocracies only.

The AI is now aware to pick the Yearly Mandate decree over other decrees to maintain the Mandate a bit easier.

Celestial Reforms now cost 70 Mandate instead of 80. The minimum amount of Mandate to take a Celestial Reform remains 80 for the sake of the AI.

The Potosi reward for Ming will now apply if the mine is controlled by a subject of the Ming.

Álvaro de Luna now joins the Royalists during the Infantes of Aragon disaster.

Flavor Events for new Rulers no longer fire when Junior Partner in a Personal Union.

Bugfixes

