 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dino Trauma update for 16 June 2023

[0.4.268]

Share · View all patches · Build 11485960 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just some minor fixes & improvements before the weekend!

  • Fixed few UI & localization issues.
  • Fixed some textures (skybox tiling etc.).

  • Stability improvements.
  • Increased Pterosaurs speed.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2149421 Depot 2149421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link