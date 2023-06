Share · View all patches · Build 11485870 · Last edited 16 June 2023 – 08:09:30 UTC by Wendy

Fixed a small bug where the pause menu would become visible if pressing the "START" button on the map screen. It will no longer become visible and active as this was unintentional.

Thanks to everyone who downloaded and played Phantom of Zana! Any feedback is very appreciated!

Have fun out there! Stay hydrated!

-SnuggleFry