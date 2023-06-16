 Skip to content

Space Reign update for 16 June 2023

Hotfix 0.1c

Share · View all patches · Build 11485785 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • INCREASED Combat drone hitboxes
  • INCREASED Navigation Beacon radius to help with ships getting out of range while exiting (Temporary fix while we work on multi-stage exiting)
  • Sentinel defense platforms are now targetable by heavy canons, heavy missiles and torpedoes
  • Normal launcher usage mode on Fixed Heavy Missiles and Torpedoes no longer dumps all ammo in single use to overwhelm the target's defenses - only high launcher usage mode does.
  • Auto-Canons renamed to "Auto-Cannons"
  • "Exit Game" changed to "Quit to Desktop" for better clarity

Fixes:

  • FIXED Ships getting stuck in space while docking
  • FIXED Large ships not able to resupply at a station
  • FIXED Ship deselect caused by clicking on the "cancel" button while resupplying or docking
  • FIXED Ship to Ship sometimes not resupplying correctly
  • FIXED Retreat waypoint command not switching the ship to PASSiVE stance
  • FIXED Advanced command menu automatically triggering a follow command without player INPUT
  • FIXED Having the option to set combat mode for fighters in Fleet Roster which caused the ships not to engage an enemy in combat after sector deployment
  • FIXED Engine audiovisuals not turning off after a ship ran out of fuel
  • FIXED Contract notification visible in NO UI mode (Nav beacon radius currently visible, but should not flicker anymore)
  • FIXED Cascadore and Indica Contract Threat level numbers not displaying correctly
  • FIXED Razer launcher count info in ship stats
  • FIXED Attack squadron in Vega Array raid sometimes getting stuck in the Comm.Array structure

Up next:

  • More bugfixing
  • Keybinding
  • Resupplying 2.0 (simplified form with all variants available in-sector)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1762571 Depot 1762571
  • Loading history…
