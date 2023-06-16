Hotfix 0.1c

Changes:
- INCREASED Combat drone hitboxes
- INCREASED Navigation Beacon radius to help with ships getting out of range while exiting (Temporary fix while we work on multi-stage exiting)
- Sentinel defense platforms are now targetable by heavy canons, heavy missiles and torpedoes
- Normal launcher usage mode on Fixed Heavy Missiles and Torpedoes no longer dumps all ammo in single use to overwhelm the target's defenses - only high launcher usage mode does.
- Auto-Canons renamed to "Auto-Cannons"
- "Exit Game" changed to "Quit to Desktop" for better clarity
Fixes:
- FIXED Ships getting stuck in space while docking
- FIXED Large ships not able to resupply at a station
- FIXED Ship deselect caused by clicking on the "cancel" button while resupplying or docking
- FIXED Ship to Ship sometimes not resupplying correctly
- FIXED Retreat waypoint command not switching the ship to PASSiVE stance
- FIXED Advanced command menu automatically triggering a follow command without player INPUT
- FIXED Having the option to set combat mode for fighters in Fleet Roster which caused the ships not to engage an enemy in combat after sector deployment
- FIXED Engine audiovisuals not turning off after a ship ran out of fuel
- FIXED Contract notification visible in NO UI mode (Nav beacon radius currently visible, but should not flicker anymore)
- FIXED Cascadore and Indica Contract Threat level numbers not displaying correctly
- FIXED Razer launcher count info in ship stats
- FIXED Attack squadron in Vega Array raid sometimes getting stuck in the Comm.Array structure
Up next:
- More bugfixing
- Keybinding
- Resupplying 2.0 (simplified form with all variants available in-sector)
Changed files in this update