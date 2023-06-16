 Skip to content

Edemn update for 16 June 2023

Space Update

Edemn update for 16 June 2023

Space Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
SPACE UPDATE

Let me tell you a little bit about the upcoming update, it will be thematic update related to space.

It will include :

  • skin pack (3 new skins)
  • 2 new themed maps
  • 2 weeks it will update the main menu with a space theme!
This update will be out in late June/early July!

_**In future updates I plan to add bots, new languages, achievements and new weapon, these weapon will be Flamethrower!

The new weapon as an update should be out in early/mid July.**
_

