Space Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11485636 · Last edited 16 June 2023 – 07:26:17 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Let me tell you a little bit about the upcoming update, it will be thematic update related to space.

It will include :

skin pack (3 new skins)

2 new themed maps

2 weeks it will update the main menu with a space theme!

_**In future updates I plan to add bots, new languages, achievements and new weapon, these weapon will be Flamethrower!

The new weapon as an update should be out in early/mid July.**

_