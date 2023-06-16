SPACE UPDATE
Let me tell you a little bit about the upcoming update, it will be thematic update related to space.
It will include :
- skin pack (3 new skins)
- 2 new themed maps
- 2 weeks it will update the main menu with a space theme!
This update will be out in late June/early July!
_**In future updates I plan to add bots, new languages, achievements and new weapon, these weapon will be Flamethrower!
The new weapon as an update should be out in early/mid July.**
_
Changed depots in edemn_btest branch