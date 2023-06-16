Friday update!!!

We have implemented some of the previously announced plans!
Although not all of them, since it's Friday, we have made them available for you to play right away!
Visual changes to elements
Addition of boss enemies (only one...)
Addition of cards to enhance the adhesion strength of elements
We have reduced the number of enemies and made them stronger in the later stages
Bug fix for health recovery
Sound upon getting hit
Sound effect when acquiring elements
Sound effect upon leveling up
Reduced the sound effect when casting spells (previously it was loud!)
Changed files in this update