Friday update!!!

We have implemented some of the previously announced plans!

Although not all of them, since it's Friday, we have made them available for you to play right away!

Visual changes to elements

Addition of boss enemies (only one...)

Addition of cards to enhance the adhesion strength of elements

We have reduced the number of enemies and made them stronger in the later stages

Bug fix for health recovery

Sound upon getting hit

Sound effect when acquiring elements

Sound effect upon leveling up

Reduced the sound effect when casting spells (previously it was loud!)