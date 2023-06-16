 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MagicArchitect update for 16 June 2023

Friday update!!!

Share · View all patches · Build 11485634 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have implemented some of the previously announced plans!
Although not all of them, since it's Friday, we have made them available for you to play right away!

Visual changes to elements
Addition of boss enemies (only one...)
Addition of cards to enhance the adhesion strength of elements
We have reduced the number of enemies and made them stronger in the later stages
Bug fix for health recovery
Sound upon getting hit
Sound effect when acquiring elements
Sound effect upon leveling up
Reduced the sound effect when casting spells (previously it was loud!)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2431391 Depot 2431391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link