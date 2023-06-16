Patch Notes June 16th

The test season Dao-Mindset 1st year, Spring will end on June 30th at 9:00 (UTC+8). Games started before 9:00 will still be counted if they end before 10:00.

Reward: During this season, if any character's Dao Mindset Score reached 2500 can receive the season card back "spring" in the mailbox, and can receive the season avatar frame, season avatar and season honorific title by mail after the end. (According to feedback, we dropped the limit from 3000 to 2500t. And the highest score will be recorded, no need to keep to the score all the time.)

Leaderboard: After the settlement, the list of top 100 will be announced through the official account of Yi Xian.

Rank Points reset: After the settlement, the account whose MMR higher than 6000 will be reset back to 6000, and those lower than 6000 will not be affected.

Leaderboard of Dao Mindset Mode: After the settlement, the final rank of each character's Dao Xin list can be viewed in the game by clicking 'Dao-Mindset 1st year, Spring' in Dao Mindset Leaderboard.