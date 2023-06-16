v1.06 Patch Notes

New:

Added colored ear sprites. Theses sprite are used by the lamia and the dragon.

Bugs:

If a monster girl used a helpful skill on a teammate with the retarget status, the skill will no longer retarget to the enemy.

Palettes will now only use the base palettes for indexing colors.

Fixed river rocks moving into other images quickly.

Modding:

Rewrote the species palette system to make it easier for modders to add more colors, as well as define palettes for specific variations. Now instead of indexing specific palettes to a species, every species has a unique palette for every variation. This also allows changing previously hardcoded colors, such as the bee's wing color or centaur's hooves.

The way it works is: rather than have every palette be a separate sprite and calling an internal list to assign them, The palettes have been wrapped into a single sprite for each species variation.

Disclaimer:

Mods that alter the old species palettes may not work correctly.

Right now eye color and skin color is still using the old system, but I can move it over if required by the mod community.

Some girls may change color with this update. I did my best to keep the colors the same when possible.

The performance change should not be noticeable, but under the hood this change should slightly boost performance as it requires less texture swaps per draw call.