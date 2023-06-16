Major Update V0.8.0.41: New Quests, Weapons, Skills, and More!

Hello, Grace Online community!

We are thrilled to announce that the much-anticipated Update V0.8.0.41 is finally live on Steam! This is one of our biggest updates yet, jam-packed with a ton of new content, enhancements, and bug fixes that will drastically improve your in-game experience.

🌟 What's New in V0.8.0.41?

New Quests and Adventures Await!

Get ready to embark on exciting new quests that will lead you to unexplored lands and introduce you to intriguing characters. Will you rise to the challenge?

Discover Powerful New Weapons & Armors!

We've added an array of brand-new weapons and armor, each with unique capabilities and stats. Will you find the perfect gear that aligns with your playing style?

Class-Specific Weapons and Skills!

Each class now boasts its unique weapons and skills, making your chosen class feel more distinct and rewarding. Time to master your class!

Revamped Animations!

We've updated 90% of the animations to provide a more immersive and visually pleasing experience. You'll love the fresh look and feel!

Overhauled Skill System!

The skill system has been given a major overhaul to provide a more balanced and engaging gameplay experience. Time to strategize and make every skill count!

Weapons and armor for mages will now require Intelligence instead of Strength, introducing a new layer of strategy. A dedicated stat for Mana has also been added. Ready to optimize your character?

UI Improvements & New Crafting Recipes!

To make your experience even smoother, we've done some UI tweaks and added new crafting recipes. Explore and create like never before!

🛠️ Bug Fixes & Enhancements

Fixed Range Skills Missing Issue

We've heard your feedback, and we're happy to report that the issue with range skills missing has been fixed. Aim and shoot with confidence!

Fixed Player Collider Issue

You reported it, we fixed it! The player collider issue is now a thing of the past.

Our monsters have gotten smarter! Brace yourself for more challenging and unpredictable encounters.

🎁 Surprises Await!

We're not stopping here, adventurers! We've secretly added a few surprises in this update. Can you discover them all?

🙏 Your Feedback Matters!

Your feedback is crucial in making Grace Online the best it can be. Please don't hesitate to share your thoughts, suggestions, and experiences after exploring the new update.

We're incredibly excited for you to jump in and experience all the new features and improvements Update V0.8.0.41 has to offer. See you in the game!

Best,

Deepankar

Grace Online Team