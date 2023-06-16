 Skip to content

Halfwish Playtest update for 16 June 2023

160623 PatchNotes

Share · View all patches · Build 11485292 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Additions:

  • Mira Logo video added to appear at start

  • Changes:

  • Adventure Cards's flip effects will now occur before Player's played cards during showdown

  • Assassin's passive will activation condition changed. Assassin's passive will only activate on successful self parley

  • Made Additional DV's such as Zen Stance's additional +3 DV to look more understandable when Dice is shown.

  • Imperal Patrol will now check if your DV is more than 9 instead of 9 or more

  • Consecutive parley's after giving points will not give points afterwards until the next duel is commenced.

  • Changed how Math bar calculations look

  • Changed how the splashscreen starting is like due to having to play Mira Logo at start

  • Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug to make Lucky Stride work in PVP

  • Fixed a bug that made Dropkick's recoil not work as first action after turn 3

  • Fixed a bug that allowed Chibarrier to heal twice

  • Fixed a bug that allowed Ignite to prevent healing for the next round

  • Fixed a bug interaction between corrosive blast and heavy strike.

  • Fixed a bug that allowed cancellable UI to close UI when clicking in the frame on the Prompt UI

  • Fixed a bug that causes Math Bar calculation to not calculate as intended when the result is 0

  • Fixed a bug that allowed conceding a duel after already scouting to skip a turn

  • Fixed a bug that did not allow power card preview to be closed if game progresses while hovering the power icon

