160623 PatchNotes

Additions:

Mira Logo video added to appear at start

Changes:

Adventure Cards's flip effects will now occur before Player's played cards during showdown

Assassin's passive will activation condition changed. Assassin's passive will only activate on successful self parley

Made Additional DV's such as Zen Stance's additional +3 DV to look more understandable when Dice is shown.

Imperal Patrol will now check if your DV is more than 9 instead of 9 or more

Consecutive parley's after giving points will not give points afterwards until the next duel is commenced.

Changed how Math bar calculations look

Changed how the splashscreen starting is like due to having to play Mira Logo at start

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug to make Lucky Stride work in PVP

Fixed a bug that made Dropkick's recoil not work as first action after turn 3

Fixed a bug that allowed Chibarrier to heal twice

Fixed a bug that allowed Ignite to prevent healing for the next round

Fixed a bug interaction between corrosive blast and heavy strike.

Fixed a bug that allowed cancellable UI to close UI when clicking in the frame on the Prompt UI

Fixed a bug that causes Math Bar calculation to not calculate as intended when the result is 0

Fixed a bug that allowed conceding a duel after already scouting to skip a turn