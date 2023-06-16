Add [Goddess Gallery] Function

Additional content:

◆Added [Goddess Gallery] function in the game

・Goddess Gallery allows players to display the goddess portraits they already own on the screen

・This update adds 7 new goddesses to unlock in the game

※[Goddess Gallery] can be unlocked by purchasing [Awakening] when the total level of [Holy Spirit] reaches 500

※In [Goddess Gallery], every time the level of [Holy Spirit] increases by 100, you will be able to unlock and buy new goddess portraits

※Each portrait of a goddess will increase the synthesis rate of Stella by 25%