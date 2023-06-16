 Skip to content

YGGDRASILL update for 16 June 2023

Add [Goddess Gallery] Function

◆Added [Goddess Gallery] function in the game
・Goddess Gallery allows players to display the goddess portraits they already own on the screen
・This update adds 7 new goddesses to unlock in the game

※[Goddess Gallery] can be unlocked by purchasing [Awakening] when the total level of [Holy Spirit] reaches 500
※In [Goddess Gallery], every time the level of [Holy Spirit] increases by 100, you will be able to unlock and buy new goddess portraits
※Each portrait of a goddess will increase the synthesis rate of Stella by 25%

Game update:
  • When the player stays in the [Ragnarok] and [Check the Roots of the Yggdrasil] interface, the synthesis of stars will no longer be suspended
  • After Ragnarok, the number of [Bifrost Fragments] will be take over
  • Now double-click can play the music in the music list

