Add [Goddess Gallery] Function

Additional content:
◆Added [Goddess Gallery] function in the game
・Goddess Gallery allows players to display the goddess portraits they already own on the screen
・This update adds 7 new goddesses to unlock in the game
※[Goddess Gallery] can be unlocked by purchasing [Awakening] when the total level of [Holy Spirit] reaches 500
※In [Goddess Gallery], every time the level of [Holy Spirit] increases by 100, you will be able to unlock and buy new goddess portraits
※Each portrait of a goddess will increase the synthesis rate of Stella by 25%
Game update:
- When the player stays in the [Ragnarok] and [Check the Roots of the Yggdrasil] interface, the synthesis of stars will no longer be suspended
- After Ragnarok, the number of [Bifrost Fragments] will be take over
- Now double-click can play the music in the music list
Changed files in this update