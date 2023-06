Change:

Changed reward for defeating a provoked enemy. The reward is much more impactful now. You get to upgrade one of your unit's effect.

Increased strengths of provoked enemy

Balanced enemy stats and effects

Not all units can be upgraded. But those with numbers can be upraded and usually it doubles the effect it already has.

Examples:

First:

Pre-upgrade:



Post-upgrade:



Second:

Pre-upgrade:



Post-upgrade: