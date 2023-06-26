Hotfix V1.4.8

A few more fixes to the current V1.4 milestone version.

V1.4.8 Hotfix

Fixed crash on leaving stage

Fixed crash when removing a rider from the team who is currently selected in the team manager

Fixed occasional crash when generating seasons

Fixed incorrect points being allocated to riders in simulated races for final stage climbs

We are continuing to address any issues that pop up and with more playtime gone into this version by now, some more fine tuning can be done too. Please let us know of any issues with the game that you’ve discovered. Thank you for your feedback!

Cheers!