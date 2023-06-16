Steer Clear of Trouble Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

In Monster Racing League your monster does the driving… but now you can fine tune your position on the track to steer clear of obstacles or line up the perfect mallet smash or saw blade shot.

Along with this update we’ve updated how junctions work. Now all you need to do is steer into the side road you want to take. New striped markings on the road will help you see where you need to steer to take the side road.

Here are the other changes:

Doing an emote is now only one key or d-pad press away. You can also now choose your top four emotes to use from the new options in Game Settings.

Don’t want to see player’s nametags when racing? No problem, just turn them off in the Game Settings.

Updated controls: Use Left and Right arrow keys on keyboard or the left analog stick on game controller to make steering adjustments and take junctions.

New hooter sound for when it’s the final lap.

Minor updates to all tracks to reduce the number of off-track obstacles that cause crashes.

Saw booster range increased.

Many other minor updates and fixes.

So what are you waiting for? Get into a race and duck and weave your way to glory! We’d love to hear how you find it.