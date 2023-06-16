 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lofi Ball update for 16 June 2023

Update 2.7.3

Share · View all patches · Build 11484897 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

LIST OF ADDITIONS

Achievement's

New Secret Skin

LIST OF CHANGES

Menu

Credits

End Level Text Spacing

Easter Icon

Some Text

FIXES

Timer Setting Wrong Time.... I Think

Skins Auto Unlocking

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2009851 Depot 2009851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link