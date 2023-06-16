 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AFL 23 update for 16 June 2023

Update Notes: 16th June

Share · View all patches · Build 11484832 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

AFL Patch Notes
16 June 2023

Improved Kicking UI
Improved Radial Player Switching
Added Footedness to Set Shot UI
Improved Stability

Build Number:
Steam 3012

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2337631 Depot 2337631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link