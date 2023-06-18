- Added Entity Teleport Noise Sound In Old Classroom Level
- Change Spectator Camera Distance to reduce motion sickness and wall clipping
- Spectator will immediately spectate other players after die.
- Fixed steam name not appearing in the lobby when not set in-game name and profile
Myth update for 18 June 2023
Update V.1.10.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2430411 Depot 2430411
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update