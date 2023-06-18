 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Myth update for 18 June 2023

Update V.1.10.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11484638 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Entity Teleport Noise Sound In Old Classroom Level
  • Change Spectator Camera Distance to reduce motion sickness and wall clipping
  • Spectator will immediately spectate other players after die.
  • Fixed steam name not appearing in the lobby when not set in-game name and profile

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2430411 Depot 2430411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link