To all warriors:

[Story of Infinity:Xia] will be updated on steam on June 16, 2023 due to a bug fix.

We sincerely appreciate the timely feedback from the players who support us.

Fixed bugs: Achievements related to the Secret book that cannot be completed after completion conditions are met.

The above content can help you to explore adventure, We wish you a happy trip! Thank you for your support.

YOUGU Studio

06.16.2023