 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Isles of Etherion update for 16 June 2023

Patch 4.5.1.5 (hotfix)

Share · View all patches · Build 11484417 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue causing A and D to only turn right
Added Mouse sensitivity to the options

Changed files in this update

Wild Mage - Phantom Twilight Content Depot 771771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link