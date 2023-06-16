June 16 Update

Misc:

-Self damage caused by explosions now deal half as much damage;

-Added a text to the weapon store that tells which button to press to leave;

-Made leveling the shotgun a bit slower;

-Reduced the amount of money awarded by engaging in police pursuits;

Bug Fixes:

-Player being able to get to the end of the game without beating the second big state building, if making progress in a certain order;

-Beating the 10th wanted level a second time not causing the main scene to be reloaded;

-Slide puzzle: input for initiating and closing the puzzle not being able to be remapped;

-Dungeon 1 classified document: input for continuing not being able to be remapped;