Build 11484368 · Last edited 16 June 2023 – 04:09:05 UTC

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Hard-Life Closed Beta owners,

Small hotfixes

Pushed over for less AI Directors spawning (spawns less potential monsters)

Fixed issues with trigger_push on brush entities

All steamworkshop should now be working to its fullest extent - can be used with the Hard-Life UGC Tool inside the main folder.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2929734026

