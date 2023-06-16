Hotfix #14

- Fixed a bug where you would lose sanity in Level 188 in Easy mode.
- Fixed a bug where you wouldn't get achievements for certain levels.
- Fixed an issue where connected players with high ping couldn't see windmill lights in Level 10 when restarting a game.
- Added an extra windmill to Level 10.
- Fixed a bug where players wouldn't spawn at their last checkpoint in level 10.
