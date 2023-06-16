 Skip to content

Escape the Backrooms update for 16 June 2023

Hotfix #14

Build 11484365

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where you would lose sanity in Level 188 in Easy mode.
  • Fixed a bug where you wouldn't get achievements for certain levels.
  • Fixed an issue where connected players with high ping couldn't see windmill lights in Level 10 when restarting a game.
  • Added an extra windmill to Level 10.
  • Fixed a bug where players wouldn't spawn at their last checkpoint in level 10.

Changed files in this update

