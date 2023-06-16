 Skip to content

Surf Playtest update for 16 June 2023

Latest Update to The Future of Surfing

Build 11484265

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved ocean look and feel of environment.
AI players have been improved but there are only two now with more to come.
Boogie boarding is possible but not quite perfected yet.
Sign up and do the short review surfvey if you haven't yet.



