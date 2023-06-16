 Skip to content

Idol Showdown update for 16 June 2023

Hotfix v1.3.10

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bugfix: Resolved issue where hitgrab animations will trigger on opponents with Super armor, but not grab the opponent.

  • As a result of this change, all supers are now capable of breaking armor. Non Super hitgrabs will treat hitting armor as if the attack was blocked.

Korone- Forward M - Canceling a light attack into Forward M will no longer allow the move to circumvent cancel rules.
Botan - Super - When the Super Startup is interrupted by a Collab, the subsequent helicopter animation will no longer be unblockable

