Blood for the Deceiver - Update Patch Notes

The team has been working hard to bring you as many player-requested features as possible, along with plenty of new secrets to uncover, so we're SUPER excited for everyone to try this update.

Thank you for supporting KILLBUG so far! If you wanna chat with other players, and the Spunk devs, jump into our Discord server!



Features

Version increased from 1.0.02 > 1.1.00

Added new late game enemies

Added 29 Steam achievements

Added full controller and mouse and keyboard rebinding, accessible via the 'Control' tab in the options

Added option to use a modifier key for melee dash

Added option to enable a simplified crosshair

Added Arachnophobia Mode with two levels of intensity

Added new weapon abilities

Leaderboard UI overhaul

Mini leaderboard added to main menu

Added button to jump to your position on the global leaderboard

Added buttons to jump to top and bottom of leaderboard

Leaderboard can now be smoothly cycled with mouse, keyboard or controller

Leaderboard now handles more languages

Improved Steam Deck support



Improvements

Physics now runs in sync with graphics framerate

Main theme song extended

More lighting variety

New sounds added

Ambient audio and reverb added to map

Tutorial received some polish

Made VFX for some enemies more custom to reflect their visual style

Balance

Tapeworms will now retaliate if you stay still for too long while on their backs

Larva Hives now move to avoid the player when they get very close



Bug Fixes

Fixed issue where Demon Shot would be active but the visual would disappear

Fixed issue where healing UI can get stuck on if you take damage immediately after healing

Fixed FOV popping when the game starts up if using non-default settings

Fixed rare bug where melee visual wouldn’t swing but damage would still apply

Fixed bug where centipede head would get deflect flash stuck on after respawn

No Leaderboard Wipe?

After thorough testing, we decided not to wipe the existing leaderboards, as new scores are higher than before, overall.