Blood for the Deceiver - Update Patch Notes

The Blood for the Deceiver update is here!
The team has been working hard to bring you as many player-requested features as possible, along with plenty of new secrets to uncover, so we're SUPER excited for everyone to try this update.
Thank you for supporting KILLBUG so far! If you wanna chat with other players, and the Spunk devs, jump into our Discord server!
**
Features
**
- Version increased from 1.0.02 > 1.1.00
- Added new late game enemies
- Added 29 Steam achievements
- Added full controller and mouse and keyboard rebinding, accessible via the 'Control' tab in the options
- Added option to use a modifier key for melee dash
- Added option to enable a simplified crosshair
- Added Arachnophobia Mode with two levels of intensity
- Added new weapon abilities
- Leaderboard UI overhaul
- Mini leaderboard added to main menu
- Added button to jump to your position on the global leaderboard
- Added buttons to jump to top and bottom of leaderboard
- Leaderboard can now be smoothly cycled with mouse, keyboard or controller
- Leaderboard now handles more languages
- Improved Steam Deck support
**
Improvements
**
- Physics now runs in sync with graphics framerate
- Main theme song extended
- More lighting variety
- New sounds added
- Ambient audio and reverb added to map
- Tutorial received some polish
- Made VFX for some enemies more custom to reflect their visual style
**
Balance
**
- Tapeworms will now retaliate if you stay still for too long while on their backs
- Larva Hives now move to avoid the player when they get very close
**
Bug Fixes
**
- Fixed issue where Demon Shot would be active but the visual would disappear
- Fixed issue where healing UI can get stuck on if you take damage immediately after healing
- Fixed FOV popping when the game starts up if using non-default settings
- Fixed rare bug where melee visual wouldn’t swing but damage would still apply
- Fixed bug where centipede head would get deflect flash stuck on after respawn
**
No Leaderboard Wipe?
**
After thorough testing, we decided not to wipe the existing leaderboards, as new scores are higher than before, overall.
Changed files in this update