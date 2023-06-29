Release 1.4.5

Body paint, HDR sky map support and many more!
For demo videos and full release notes, please visit
English: https://vrstormlab.com/dancexr/releases/1.4.5
Japanese: https://vrstormlab.com/jp/dancexr/releases/1.4.5
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This is broken because store.steampowered.com and checkout.steampowered.com must have same sessionid cookie.
Body paint, HDR sky map support and many more!
For demo videos and full release notes, please visit
English: https://vrstormlab.com/dancexr/releases/1.4.5
Japanese: https://vrstormlab.com/jp/dancexr/releases/1.4.5
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update