DanceXR update for 29 June 2023

Release 1.4.5

​Body paint, HDR sky map support and many more!
For demo videos and full release notes, please visit

English: https://vrstormlab.com/dancexr/releases/1.4.5

Japanese: https://vrstormlab.com/jp/dancexr/releases/1.4.5

Chinese: https://vrstormlab.com/zh/dancexr/releases/1.4.5

