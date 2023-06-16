EP.1 (Demo) June 16th, 2023 Patch Notes

EN:
- Fixed a typo in one of the NPC's dialogue saying that Todd is a "her". He obviously is a "his".
TH:
- แก้คำผิดในภาษาอังกฤษที่มี NPC ตัวนึงเรียกสรรพนามไอ้ทศว่า "her" ไอ้ทศนี่มันต้องใช้คำว่า "his"
EN:
TH:
