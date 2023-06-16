 Skip to content

Bangkok Story: A Stray Dog update for 16 June 2023

EP.1 (Demo) June 16th, 2023 Patch Notes

Build 11483978

Patchnotes via Steam Community

EN:

  • Fixed a typo in one of the NPC's dialogue saying that Todd is a "her". He obviously is a "his".

TH:

  • แก้คำผิดในภาษาอังกฤษที่มี NPC ตัวนึงเรียกสรรพนามไอ้ทศว่า "her" ไอ้ทศนี่มันต้องใช้คำว่า "his"

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2121451 Depot 2121451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2121452 Depot 2121452
  • Loading history…
