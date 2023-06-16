Early Access Now Available!

I'm happy to announce that Early Access is now available!

Many years of development have culminated to this point, but there's still much to do. I await your feedback and support to make Infinite Mana the best it can be.

Check out the trailer!

What's In Store For Early Access

During Early Access I plan on making frequent updates to show you progress of the game. There will also be major updates that unlock new Chapters to play through, with many hours of new content to play through that will expand the game world, along with minor updates with fixes.

Early Access Roadmap

You can read about Early Access plans in more detail here.

Game Issues

Please, if you encounter any issues during your gameplay please let me know in the discussion forum or on Discord. Our Discord is a very friendly community and is very helpful whether you encounter a bug or just need help progressing in the game.

I would advise to make multiple saves throughout your playthrough just in case. I can't promise that your saves will work in the final game, but I'm going to try my best so that progress is retained throughout releases.

Thank you for being a part of Infinite Mana!

~ Hyd

