Minor Gameplay Patch

CARD SETS: At this time we believe it is better to eventually full launch the game with a single card set to start, and so we’ve merged all set 2 cards into the core set. This shouldn’t have any impact on players, as the overall card pool is the same and existing set 2 packs already in player inventories will now give core cards. There is simply one less card pack type to worry about.

Overwhelm now stacks with Chain Lightning and Cleave, enabling more fun combos for players!

Buildings with a fixed number of counters now destroy themselves after their counters are exhausted. Text has been simplified and updated.

Brewery changed to only summon a rat once a round like other buildings. Cost reduced to 2.

Tyrannosaur: Cost reduced to 8, stats reduced to 6/8.

Alustran Pyromancer: No longer a sniper, stats changed to 3/2.

Dark Magician: No longer a sniper. Cost reduced to 3 and stats changed to 1/4.

Wizard: No longer a sniper. Cost reduced to 3 and stats changed to 3/2.

Cannoneer: Redesigned. Now a 2/2 sniper that can only attack buildings, and costs (3) less if a unit was killed by a spell this turn.

Squirrel: Now costs 1 gold, but loses Sniper after 1 attack. Stats changed to 1/2.

Treant: HP increased to 4.

Sunflower: Redesigned. Now a 1/2 and has +2 Attack if any healing was done this turn.

Fist of the Five Gods: Redesigned. Now costs 5 and summons 5 random 1-cost units with Chain Lightning.

Storm Weapon: Chain Lightning choice option now simply gives a 1-cost unit chain lightning immediately.

Drain Life: Now deals 3 damage to a unit, and heals your Castle for 3. (Was 2 and 2 to any targets).

Developer Notes

Snipers can be a difficult category for players to interact with, and we felt that most of our mage character designs would simply function more cleanly as standard melee units.

We’ve noticed players consistently messing up the Chain Lightning at End of Turn mechanic, so we’ve changed these cards to be more straightforward designs.

Sunflowers have been a consistent point of confusion among players, and the timing of their one-time buff created odd turn order dynamics, so we redesigned them.

Drain Life has been shifted to a stronger direct anti-agro tool.