 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dead by Daylight update for 21 June 2023

7.0.1 | Bugfix Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 11483749 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release Schedule

  • Update Releases: 11AM ET

Content

The Singularity
  • EMP Crates per map were reduced from 5 to 4.
  • EMP Generation time increased from 90 to 100 seconds.
  • Survivors are now slowed by 10% while charging the EMP.
  • Time to charge an EMP increased from 2.0 to 2.5 seconds.
  • Duration of pod disabling (from an EMP) decreased from 60 to 45 seconds.
  • Removed score caps on the score events for Assimilation, Teleportation, and Teleportation Strikes.
  • Increased score points for Assimilation and Teleportation from 200 to 250.

Bug Fixes

Event
  • The 7th Anniversary "Twisted Masquerade" event begins June 22, 2023 at 11 AM ET
  • Level 1 of the "Twisted Masquerade" event tome opens June 22, 2023 at 11 AM ET
Audio
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Slipstream Teleport sfx to be missing at the beginning of the animation.
Bots
  • Bots are less likely to follow paths that start by going towards a chasing Killer.
  • Bots using the Scavenger perk and affected by the repair speed penalty may now prioritize other goals over working on the Generator.
  • Bots have read previous Patch Notes and now correctly distinguish Survivor and Special items.
The Singularity
  • When looking away after performing a Lock On to a Survivor, The Singularity no longer can Slipstream Teleport to a different Survivor.
  • The face melt effect is no longer played a second time when a Survivor is Mori'd by The Singularity.
  • The Auras of Perks and Add-ons are no longer visible when controlling a Biopod as The Singularity.
  • The reticle is no longer missing when spectating and switching to The Singularity when already inside a Biopod.
Characters
  • Fixed an issue that caused part of the female Survivor's face to be distorted when interacting with the Jigsaw box.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Killer's animation to be off-center and misaligned when playing as The Cenobite and performing a Lunge Attack, resulting in the hand completely disappearing during the animation.
Environment

Dvarka Deepwood - Toba Landing

  • Increased the fog on the map, to help with visibility making it feel less cluttered when looking at a distance.
  • Desaturated some of the plants for a better readability of the environment.
Perks
  • Using For the People to heal a Survivor to healthy no longer incorrectly applies the Endurance effect from the Made for This perk.
  • Survivors' camera no longer sometimes stays stuck on the Killer after using the Perk Decisive Strike
  • The Troubleshooter perk now correctly applies a yellow Aura to Generators.
Platforms
  • On PlayStation 4, using a keyboard and a controller simultaneously during gameplay no longer leads to a crash.
  • On Nintendo Switch, leaving the console running on an error message for a long time no longer crashes the game.
UI
  • On consoles, the cursor no longer disappears after failing to put a valid code into the Store's Redeem Code popup multiple times.
  • The tooltip style for the hidden perk is changed.
  • Fixed an issue where the observed player's name does not appear when returning to the spectator mode.
  • Fixed an issue where incorrect values were displayed for the progress of the challenges.
  • Fixed an issue where addons text overlaps the search bar in the inventory.
  • Fixed an issue where the Rift fragment rewards were displayed in red color.
Misc
  • Zombies no longer stop spawning when The Nemesis uses "Tyrant Gore" and "Depleted Ink Ribbon".
  • Survivors carrying a Cursed Killer Item are now able to properly complete interacting with Glyphs.
  • The Ghost Face is no longer able to lean on all Vaults of the Main Building in Toba Landing.
Level Design
  • Fixed an issue where the character was clipping through the locker in the Garden Of Joy.
  • Fixed an issue where the character could get stuck near the building of the Gas Station.
  • Fixed issues where the Biopods of The Singularity can get placed in areas the Survivors can't deactivate them.
  • Fixed an issue where the Survivors are clipping through the lockers of Treatment Theatre.
  • Fixed an issue where The Nurse could blink under the Temple in Sanctum of Wrath.
  • Fixed an issue where a pallet clipped through a door frame in the Shattered Square.
  • Fixed an issue on Dead Dawg Saloon where the Killer could place their powers on top of small fences.
  • Fixed an issue where The Nightmare could not place the Dream Snares on top of the gallows in Dead Dawg Saloon.
  • Fixed an issue on the Toba Landing map where the Demogorgon could land on top of a rock.
  • Fixed an issue in the Mother's Dwelling where the character could not navigate between two assets.
  • Fixed an issue where a pallet can clip through assets in Raccoon City Police Station.
  • Fixed an issue where The Nightmare could not place Dream Snares on a surface of a Landmark in the Temple of Purgation map.
  • Fixed an issue in the map Garden Of Joy where the players could climb on top of a pallet.

Known Issues

  • We are aware of an issue in which the Attack of Titan DLC's do not provide the related charms - this will be fixed in a future update and the charms applied retroactively.

Changed files in this update

Dead by Daylight Content Depot 381211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link