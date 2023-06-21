7.0.1 | Bugfix Patch

Release Schedule
- Update Releases: 11AM ET
Content
The Singularity
- EMP Crates per map were reduced from 5 to 4.
- EMP Generation time increased from 90 to 100 seconds.
- Survivors are now slowed by 10% while charging the EMP.
- Time to charge an EMP increased from 2.0 to 2.5 seconds.
- Duration of pod disabling (from an EMP) decreased from 60 to 45 seconds.
- Removed score caps on the score events for Assimilation, Teleportation, and Teleportation Strikes.
- Increased score points for Assimilation and Teleportation from 200 to 250.
Bug Fixes
Event
- The 7th Anniversary "Twisted Masquerade" event begins June 22, 2023 at 11 AM ET
- Level 1 of the "Twisted Masquerade" event tome opens June 22, 2023 at 11 AM ET
Audio
- Fixed an issue that caused the Slipstream Teleport sfx to be missing at the beginning of the animation.
Bots
- Bots are less likely to follow paths that start by going towards a chasing Killer.
- Bots using the Scavenger perk and affected by the repair speed penalty may now prioritize other goals over working on the Generator.
- Bots have read previous Patch Notes and now correctly distinguish Survivor and Special items.
The Singularity
- When looking away after performing a Lock On to a Survivor, The Singularity no longer can Slipstream Teleport to a different Survivor.
- The face melt effect is no longer played a second time when a Survivor is Mori'd by The Singularity.
- The Auras of Perks and Add-ons are no longer visible when controlling a Biopod as The Singularity.
- The reticle is no longer missing when spectating and switching to The Singularity when already inside a Biopod.
Characters
- Fixed an issue that caused part of the female Survivor's face to be distorted when interacting with the Jigsaw box.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Killer's animation to be off-center and misaligned when playing as The Cenobite and performing a Lunge Attack, resulting in the hand completely disappearing during the animation.
Environment
Dvarka Deepwood - Toba Landing
- Increased the fog on the map, to help with visibility making it feel less cluttered when looking at a distance.
- Desaturated some of the plants for a better readability of the environment.
Perks
- Using For the People to heal a Survivor to healthy no longer incorrectly applies the Endurance effect from the Made for This perk.
- Survivors' camera no longer sometimes stays stuck on the Killer after using the Perk Decisive Strike
- The Troubleshooter perk now correctly applies a yellow Aura to Generators.
Platforms
- On PlayStation 4, using a keyboard and a controller simultaneously during gameplay no longer leads to a crash.
- On Nintendo Switch, leaving the console running on an error message for a long time no longer crashes the game.
UI
- On consoles, the cursor no longer disappears after failing to put a valid code into the Store's Redeem Code popup multiple times.
- The tooltip style for the hidden perk is changed.
- Fixed an issue where the observed player's name does not appear when returning to the spectator mode.
- Fixed an issue where incorrect values were displayed for the progress of the challenges.
- Fixed an issue where addons text overlaps the search bar in the inventory.
- Fixed an issue where the Rift fragment rewards were displayed in red color.
Misc
- Zombies no longer stop spawning when The Nemesis uses "Tyrant Gore" and "Depleted Ink Ribbon".
- Survivors carrying a Cursed Killer Item are now able to properly complete interacting with Glyphs.
- The Ghost Face is no longer able to lean on all Vaults of the Main Building in Toba Landing.
Level Design
- Fixed an issue where the character was clipping through the locker in the Garden Of Joy.
- Fixed an issue where the character could get stuck near the building of the Gas Station.
- Fixed issues where the Biopods of The Singularity can get placed in areas the Survivors can't deactivate them.
- Fixed an issue where the Survivors are clipping through the lockers of Treatment Theatre.
- Fixed an issue where The Nurse could blink under the Temple in Sanctum of Wrath.
- Fixed an issue where a pallet clipped through a door frame in the Shattered Square.
- Fixed an issue on Dead Dawg Saloon where the Killer could place their powers on top of small fences.
- Fixed an issue where The Nightmare could not place the Dream Snares on top of the gallows in Dead Dawg Saloon.
- Fixed an issue on the Toba Landing map where the Demogorgon could land on top of a rock.
- Fixed an issue in the Mother's Dwelling where the character could not navigate between two assets.
- Fixed an issue where a pallet can clip through assets in Raccoon City Police Station.
- Fixed an issue where The Nightmare could not place Dream Snares on a surface of a Landmark in the Temple of Purgation map.
- Fixed an issue in the map Garden Of Joy where the players could climb on top of a pallet.
Known Issues
- We are aware of an issue in which the Attack of Titan DLC's do not provide the related charms - this will be fixed in a future update and the charms applied retroactively.
