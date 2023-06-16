- Improved tutorial
- Platforms glow red when they are destroyed
- New player destruction sound
- Lobbys can be marked official
- Added "Destroy delay" and "Destroy time" settings for game modes
- Tweaked some default game modes
- Minor bugfixes
Party Bots update for 16 June 2023
Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
