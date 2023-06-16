 Skip to content

Party Bots update for 16 June 2023

Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 11483642 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved tutorial
  • Platforms glow red when they are destroyed
  • New player destruction sound
  • Lobbys can be marked official
  • Added "Destroy delay" and "Destroy time" settings for game modes
  • Tweaked some default game modes
  • Minor bugfixes

