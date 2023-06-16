Added:
New knight boss with huge sword that explodes the ground when he attacks;
New headless zombie that carries a battery and shocks you if you get close to him and even if he dies he continues to shock the ground;
Military helicopter helper that appears from time to time to help the hero.
A Good Place To Die update for 16 June 2023
Version 0.3 released!
Added:
