A Good Place To Die update for 16 June 2023

Version 0.3 released!

Version 0.3 released!

16 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:
New knight boss with huge sword that explodes the ground when he attacks;
New headless zombie that carries a battery and shocks you if you get close to him and even if he dies he continues to shock the ground;
Military helicopter helper that appears from time to time to help the hero.

