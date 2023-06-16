v1.0: Full Release

Suspicious Shuffle - Out Now!



Critically[1] acclaimed Suspicious Shuffle bursts out of Early Access, polished and ready to find it's place in your heart. I know, I can hardly believe it myself but it's true! You're reading it's announcement post right now! Which means you're someone with impeccable taste, if I do say so myself.

Grab your friends (or not!)[2] and get in here!

[1] I consider myself my harshest critic

[2] Fully playable solo, although be warned... It's quite a bit more difficult. Turns out two (or three, four, five...) heads are better than one!



Full Release Notes

v1.0.4 -- 16/06/23

29 CoOp Minigames

29 Unique minigames: Some will require speed, some will require brains, all will be a good time!



3 Campaign Acts (Approx 4-5 hours)

Act 1 - Beginnings: Every story starts somewhere...

Act 2 - Escalation: The middle is where the juicy stuff happens!

Act 3 - New Frontier: Just when you thought it's over...

18 PvP Minigames

+ Unique to Versus

Band Practice, Crafty Configurations, Dueling Class, Fast Fingers, Memory Minder, Repeat Regular, Spinning Stars, Word Wars

+ Adapted from Campaign

Archery Abound, Brushing Up, Counter Force, Last Stand, Mega Maintenance, Multi Ball, Pick Apart, Space Invasion, Starstruck, Suspicious Activity

Player Customisation

Choose from a variety of skins and accessories to style your shapes to your satisfaction.



Free Play - Replayable Minigames

Pick and choose to play your favorite minigames, and if you're feeling really frisky you can even tweak how they work. Want to make your favorite minigame impossible to win? Now you can!



Future Plans

Suspicious Shuffle will continue to be updated over time but as it'll soon be back to the daily grind for me, at a greatly reduced speed. Thank you for reading, and I hope you enjoy your Shuffle experience!