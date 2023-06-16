1.4 - 22 FREE Bonus Maps!

Hello hello everyone!

In celebration of the announcement of my next game, The Soulwalkers, I decided to take some time to give Spirits of the Hellements one last content update. 1.4 introduces 22 new bonus maps, themed after the Soul Realm that you'll be traversing in The Soulwalkers.

These maps are going to be a bit different from the ones that you've played in the main game, and they all share the same general map terrain. Some of them feature limited or no mazing, some of them I'm not even sure can be completed at all. Think of these maps as custom/"just for fun" vibe maps that you'll only be playing if you've already completed everything else already and want to play some more.

Thanks to everyone who's supported the game so far I'm finally able to work on my dream game, The Soulwalkers, which is a single player roguelike autobattler. If you haven't already please give the game a wishlist! It's the best way to continue supporting me for the future even if you don't plan on picking the game up. Thanks!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2414330/The_Soulwalkers

-Paolo