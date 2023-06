It is recommended to start a new game when downloading new patch

New Game can crash when you reach that point in the game

Version 1.9.9.9

Working with voice acting

New skills for Lucias and Uprhan

Lucias now has Black Magic Multiple Attack X8 (will attack with random black magic up to 8 times)

this will help with some of the battles that can tend to be extended and feel tedious, and 2X Multiple Heal (will heal party with random healing spell 2 times)