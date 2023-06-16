 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dark Light update for 16 June 2023

Patch V1.1.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 11483464 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

Just wanted to give you a quick update. We've just rolled out a minor patch that addresses the problem where the keyboard controls weren't causing any damage to enemies.

Cheers,
Mirari Team

Changed files in this update

Dark Light Content Depot 1134521
  • Loading history…
Dark Light MAC Depot 1134522
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link