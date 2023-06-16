1.2.2 Update List

Heroes
- The triggering probability of Tough's hero card "Indomitable" has been increased from 20% to 50%.
- When Vampire's energy is full, it now only increases the maximum heart.
Weapons
- The reload time of Gatling has been reduced from 9 to 8.
- The reload time of Gaygun has been reduced from 6 to 5.
- The reload time of Heavy Machinegun has been reduced from 6 to 4.5, and the price has been lowered to 150.
- The reload time of Assault Rifle has been reduced from 3 to 2.8.
- The reload time of Fireworks Gun has been increased from 2 to 3.
- The damage multiplier of the Sequence Gun has been reduced from 75% to 70%, and the energy gain has been decreased. The price has been increased from 150 to 200.
- The price of the Hen has been reduced from 150 to 100.
Bullets
- Bullets now have different prices, divided into three tiers: 50, 100, and 150 (of course, peas are still free).
- The damage interval of Thunderbolt has been increased from 0.2 seconds to 0.33 seconds, the base damage has been increased from 3 to 6, and the benefits obtained from the base bullet damage have been reduced.
- The gold coin pickup range now includes the pickup of recycled bullets.
- The probability of dropping hearts when the Bat bullet hits but does not kill an enemy has been reduced.
- The probability of dropping energy when the Powerball bullet hits but does not kill an enemy has been reduced.
Cards
- New card - Counterattack
- "Sacrifice" has been changed to increase half of the base damage.
- The damage increase effect of "Real man" has been raised from 20% to 50%.
- The price reduction effect of "Black Friday" has been increased from 20% to 60% to 30% to 90%.
- When removing the card "Strong", the maximum heart value will be kept at least 1 point.
- Fixed the issue where using "Advanced Refresh" in special situations might result in errors.
Disaster Cards
- New disaster card - Red light, Green light
- The size and recoil of the "Giant Bullet" have been increased from 100% to 200%.
- "Malevolent" has been changed to triple the enemy's health but decreases their movement speed.
- "Offline" has gained 3 free refresh opportunities.
- "Sophon" now grants 50 gold coins at the beginning.
- "Stingy" now increases the gold coin pickup range by 100%.
Others
- Fixed the incorrect level displayed in Chaos level.
Changed files in this update